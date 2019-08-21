Speech to Text for Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the eyota american legion. new on db new on daybreak á rochester mayor kim norton is starting a new program called "morning with the mayor." kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with her about why she's starting the program, and now joins us live to tell us why, annalisa? tyler areille, mayor norton tells me a lot of times she gets booked with meetings here in her office. and this new program is a way to reach more people in the community. it's called morning's with the mayor... it will be an hour and half session where mayor norton will be at a coffee shop, and anyone can come to talk. whether it's feedback, new ideas, or just to say hi, it's a way for people to connect not just with the mayor, but with each sometimes we might have an idea but other people will give us a little feedback on that. and it can change our perspective. i think when we all work together and share ideas our ideas can be improved. and i think it's an opportunity for that as well. mayor norton says she's going to try to do it monthly, but those details are still being worked out. we do know, however, that the very first one will be at old abe's coffee company, next thursday on august 29th. it'll be from 7á 30 to 9am. live in as things get finalized, the city will share upcoming dates and locations on the city's website and social media pages.