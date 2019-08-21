Speech to Text for Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

this the city of eyota is asking the public's opinion on possibly selling a senior living center it owns in town. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us in studio after talking with city leaders about (why they're considering selling it in the first place. annalisa? tyler, arielle. the city of eyota has owned this senior living facility, "arbor gardens" since it was built in 2003... which is why it's looking for community member's input at a public hearing tonight, on if the city should sell it or not. we have to have a public hearing to get the public's input because the citizens in town actually own arbor gardens. city leaders are inviting people to share opinions on eyota selling the senior home. mayor nelson says one benefit for the city would be tax dollars. right now, it pays taxes to olmsted county for the property. but, if it was a nonprofit or private business, the city would get the tax money from that organization. he also notes that although it hasn't never posed financial setbacks... (if some kind of shortfall were to happen, city funds would have to cover it, which would directly impact taxpayers the following year. right now, the mayor can't comment on how much the living home would be sold for. but after tonight's forum... the issue will then go to the economic devleopment authhoirty then to city council. mayor nelson says he hopes tonight's public hearing is at 6 pám at the eyota