Clear
BREAKING NEWS Fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle accident closes Rochester road Full Story

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Religious leaders gathered to talk about how to handle hate speech.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

s rashida tlaib and ilhan omar are making waves as the first two muslim women on capitol hill. but they're also facing battles after israel denied them entry into the country. just yesterday... president donald trump wrote a tweet calling representative tlaib an antiá semite. now religious leaders at the rochester art center are coming together to talk about ways people of different faiths can come together under hateful speech. one man in the muslim community says what is unfolding under this administration is a form of "what we're seeing manifesting toward congresswome n rashida tlaib and ilhan omar is a manifestation of islamophobia in public life. this is what a lot of muslims go through, being identified as a muslim and then being targeted as muslim." the discussion featured leaders from islam... christianity and
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Image

Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Image

Sara's Wednesday's Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

Image

downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Image

CTK: Lourdes Eagles

Community Events