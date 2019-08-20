Speech to Text for downtown district

coverage continuing coverage tonight on whether or not the city of rochester will designate a proposed historic downtown commercial district as a landmark district. tonight the.rochester city council is revisiting the issue. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from the business that does not want to be included on this list. isabella? katie and george... fagan studios is just one of the businesses that does not want to be listed as part of the downtown commercial historic district. some other businesses that do not want to be included are kathy's pub and grand rounds brewing company. michelle fagan á the coáowner of fagan studios says the ordinances are too broad and does not understand the point of the historic district. are they trying to create a destination neighborhood or are they just preserving old buildings without regard for the businesses in them. she says there is just "everything we have is put into this place, it's very concerning to me the idea of somebody else trying to take control of our investment." city council plans on tabling consideration of the downtown district until septemmber 16. live in rochester... ib... thank