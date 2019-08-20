Clear

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

finished." and another program with a new head coach at the front of the program is garnerá hayfieldá ventura. hall of famer á darrel schumacher takes over once again for the cardinals. he previously coached at gáhá v from 19á84 through 95 when he led the cardinals to a class 2a state title. one of the things he hopes to bring to the field this year is an air raid offense á which is music to the ears of these young men on the gridiron.xxx pretty exciting all of the players love him and all that and my dad played for him and he said he's a really good coach. im excited. hrdwork i mean this summer feels like we're a college athlete football everyday we've been working really hard. he knows what we expect out of us so he's definitely going to get it from us. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. save the date for this káiámát news three special you don't want to miss.///
