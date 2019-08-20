Clear

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

staying in rochester, the mayo spartans put together a strong season in 20á18, finishing with six wins and a playoff victory over austin. they return some veteran leadership with quarterback cade sheehan starting for the second straight season. with many teams losing their signal callers from a year ago, the spartans are in an enviable position... and sheehan is taking the lessons he learned from last season and applying them to this year.xxx how to be a leader and be positive, the upperclassmen really showed me and i needed to know that it's a team first and everything i think he's building off his solid leadership and work ethic. to be honest he might have been playing as a sophomore if he didn't have an elbow injury. he got healthy, did a great job last year and he's expanding off of where he
