CTK: Lourdes Eagles

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

eagles./// just nine dys remain until kickoff for the eagles á and they're already hard at work hoping to end up in familiar territory this season á but the problem facing the lourdes is that they lost 18 seniors from last year. coach kesler says the offseason has been exciting á seeing the way that the younger guys have stepped up fighting for the open positions. the players are taking benefit of the challenge á referring to it as the next man up mentality. as the reigning state champs á they know they have a target on their backs á meaning that devotion to the weight room á practice field á and film is a must.xxx well it's just the next man mentality we've got to be everybody's got to be focused and ready to go and i think we will be we've got a big target on our back everybody wants to play us and we got to embrace that and take ourselves to a higher level. yeah it takes hard work and a lot of dedication and takes a lot of overcoming adversity with all of those all these new players this
