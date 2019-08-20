Clear

Blackhawk chopper lands at Safe City Nights

Rochester held it's last Safe City Nights of the Summer.

Posted By: Katie Lange

safe city nights kicked off for the first time this summer in rochester á and now after 6 events á the summer long initiative has come to an end.xxx alright, you're ready!" the purpose of the events... to bring the community closer to our local law enforcement agencies. tonight's festivities included a blackhawk helicopter from the minnesota national guard... which people were able to take tours of. police chief jim franklin says after every event they do a survey of the community and 98 percent of people said they felt closer to our "it was the driving force behind these events was the community connectedness , the community engagement getting people talking getting that diolague started and i think we've succeeded in that." the chief says he plans on continuing safe city nights for many summers to come.///
