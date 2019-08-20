Speech to Text for Walk-along with RPD

first tonight... we talk often on this broadcast about the growth of rochester á and also about the growth of its homeless population. now á the police department is teaming up with a local nonáprofit to provide assistance and support to residents in need. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has our story.xxx on the scene today these guys and one rochester resident are walking and talking right here downtown for a pretty special reason. "you good? good. okay." these officers have spent their summer checking in on rochester residents and businesses... specifically, those in need. "i need a roof over my head man. well we'll work on it, we'll get you one as quick as we can." they've teamed up with dan fifield. "he's a good guy,you bet he is!" dan is the founder of a nonáprofit called the landing. "through building relationships, we can help them get to the things that they need to get to. doctors appointments, housing." from the library to the skyways, three rochester police officers have been assigned to walk the downtown beat this summer, helping the landing's mission. "we share some information about those individuals and to see not just to move them from place to place but to take care of them to get to know how they got to rochester to get to know where they want to go, what they ultimately want. and dan has a lot of resources for that. so the police department has been working with the landing on that." it turns outááá this exercise is a benefit to police on the beat too. "being able to be downtown and talk to people, you just learn so much about your community that you're patrolling and taking care of. and that we're human. just humanizing the badge." in rochester "take care of yourself, have a good winter." brooke mckivergan if you're interested in helping the landing out á you can head out to 'thursdays downtown' this week and dunk one of our first responders to raise money for the noná profit.