Speech to Text for Training for an active shooter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after mass shootings in el paso and dayton... we'd be forgiven if we thought about gun violence all the time. fillmore county sheriff's deputies got the chance to train for an active shooter with minneapolis fá bái agents today kimt news 3's isabella basco took part in the training too.xxx on the scene <nats > the thought of it is terrifying. nat: "weapon secure! guy secure." it could happen at any school... any business... any public place. law enforcement has to be prepared at any moment to handle an active shooter. "we got to be prepared. never does e ready in case it does happen." distract... isolate and neutralize the active shooter or threat. that's what local police and deputies are learning to do. <nat > "more attention being brought to this type of response, has necessitated us to try to focus on this kind of training." when a reporter covers such a drillááá they are likely to be cast in a role. i obliged... playing a part in the drama of an active shooter showing up at a school. <nats > "we all remember when we were kids doing the tornado drill, sitting down in the hallway, or underneath something concrete with our hands over our hills. we unfortunately have to do something like that now with our kids as well." "it does put your mind at ease to have local law enforcement in our building, throughout our building, they know the ins and outs the nooks and crannies. every situation, every building is unique." unfailingly optimistic, yet prepared for the worst á that's what these everyday heroes must be. "this isn't a good reason not to go and live your life and be happy and do all the the training that law enforcement was going through today is called alerrt á or advanced law enforcement rapid response training. it was started in 20á13 after the fbi partnered with the alert center at texas state university. ///