Speech to Text for Skywalk contract

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

islam and continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow progress toward mason city's river city renaissance project... and at tonight's meeting á the city council awarded a contract to an engineering firm to start designing an important piece of it. the firm will design the skywalk that will connect the hotel and conference center to the music man square building. according to city administrator aaron burnett á bulilding the skywalk is a complex project... involving several agencies including the iowa we have to make sure that we're working closely with them to get the approval so that we're able to put that in place and additionally, we've got two structures that you're tying into, so from a structural component you need to make sure that you've got the support on both sides, that you've got the permissions on both sides and that it just works with both structures. the council also awarded a contract to another firm á which will build the performing arts pavillion on the north side of southbridge mall./// you could call it a streak of vandalism