Speech to Text for Celebrating 20 years of helping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

normal./// for the past 20 years á northern lights alliance for the homeless has been helping people in north iowa who have fallen on hard times. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was there tonight as they took some time out to celebrate their successes. he joins us live now á nick? live the historic park inn was the venue for a celebrtion of success tonight. over two decades the shelter has expanded to serve not only homeless men á but women, children and veterans. the executive director says they have seen lots of former residents who they helped succeed in life years after their stay.xxx "our success rate at our shelter is 86 percent currently, and that's phenomenal." the numbers speak for themselves. northern lights alliance for the homeless boasts quite a track record. executive director jeannie kingery says they do more than just provide a place for people to stay. they also provide them with tools to become more self sufficient. "our clients get to stay for up to 30 days, sometimes longer depending on their situation. so we're not putting a nightly band aid on that. we're really helping them for a long term." according to kingery, homelessness is an invisible problem in north iowa. many people end up staying on someone's couch or take shelter in abandoned buildings. she says there is no better satisfaction than seeing someone they helped get a second chance. "theres nothing better than having a former client come up to me in public and thanking me for everything they've done and telling me how successful they are. they've stayed clean and sober. they've kept governor kim reynolds was expected to attend tonight's function... she wasn't able to make it, but she may be coming back to tour northern lights' facility. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. northern lights alliance for the homeless was founded back in 19á99 by a group of concerned citizens and mercy hospital who thought there weren't enough local services to help homeless men.