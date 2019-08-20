Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/20

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris nelson coverage you can count on i'm joined now by kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. weather-live-3 the cold front will be the main weather maker for today pulling in cooler and drier air from the north. we should start to see relief in humidity tonight, and the dew points will fall quickly on wednesday. highs are expected to stay in the 70s into the early weekend. the promise will be quiet, cooler and drier for the weather forecast until saturday. the upper jet becomes more energetic for the weekend which will send more disturbances our way. while some of our severe weather parameters may come together, the best energy and dew points will likely be south and west of the region. highs will climb for two days into the 70s on sunday and monday. tonight: mostly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: n 5-10 mph tomorrow: clouds with some sun highs: mid 70s winds: n 5-10 tomorrow night: mainly clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5-10 omc location-map-2 plans are in motion to offer another option for primary health care in rochester. omc location-map-1 omc location-map-3 olmsted medical center will be opening a new location at miracle mile shopping center in rochester in early 20-20. monday through friday - patients will have access to both physician and advance practice clinicians. the location will offer walk-in