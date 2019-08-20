Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/20

Nelson's Forecast brings dry weather

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 9:29 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/20

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris nelson coverage you can count on i'm joined now by kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. weather-live-3 the cold front will be the main weather maker for today pulling in cooler and drier air from the north. we should start to see relief in humidity tonight, and the dew points will fall quickly on wednesday. highs are expected to stay in the 70s into the early weekend. the promise will be quiet, cooler and drier for the weather forecast until saturday. the upper jet becomes more energetic for the weekend which will send more disturbances our way. while some of our severe weather parameters may come together, the best energy and dew points will likely be south and west of the region. highs will climb for two days into the 70s on sunday and monday. tonight: mostly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: n 5-10 mph tomorrow: clouds with some sun highs: mid 70s winds: n 5-10 tomorrow night: mainly clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5-10 omc location-map-2 plans are in motion to offer another option for primary health care in rochester. omc location-map-1 omc location-map-3 olmsted medical center will be opening a new location at miracle mile shopping center in rochester in early 20-20. monday through friday - patients will have access to both physician and advance practice clinicians. the location will offer walk-in
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking nice and dry weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/20

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

Image

MN DFL's Hands Off Our Healthcare Tour

Image

Dodge County Wind Farm concerns

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Back to School Sleep

Image

Police Investigate Vandalism

Image

Planned Parenthood Withdraws From Title X

Image

Chateau Theatre Enters New Phase

Community Events