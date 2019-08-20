Speech to Text for Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

on paper the rockets 2á7 record from last year wasn't good, but it could have very easily been a four, five win year for john marshall. the team lost three games by a touchdown or less. the rockets do replace a big senior class and are looking for a new quarterback which head coach kevin kirkeby won't name yet. but 2018 is a different story and even after another difficult year.. confidence is high at jám.// "this year we're feeling extremely confident. we're all out here working our butts off and we're ready to go. we still know that we need to do things a little bit better but we have a lot of confidence we can do those things. we have great expectations. we know we need to take everything one step at a time but we have great expectations." this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview this saturday at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. save the date for this káiámát news three special you