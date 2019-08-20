Clear

Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on paper the rockets 2á7 record from last year wasn't good, but it could have very easily been a four, five win year for john marshall. the team lost three games by a touchdown or less. the rockets do replace a big senior class and are looking for a new quarterback which head coach kevin kirkeby won't name yet. but 2018 is a different story and even after another difficult year.. confidence is high at jám.// "this year we're feeling extremely confident. we're all out here working our butts off and we're ready to go. we still know that we need to do things a little bit better but we have a lot of confidence we can do those things. we have great expectations. we know we need to take everything one step at a time but we have great expectations." this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview this saturday at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. save the date for this káiámát news three special you
Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: John Marshall Rockets

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

Image

MN DFL's Hands Off Our Healthcare Tour

Image

Dodge County Wind Farm concerns

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Back to School Sleep

Image

Police Investigate Vandalism

Image

Planned Parenthood Withdraws From Title X

Image

Chateau Theatre Enters New Phase

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Community Events