Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

KIMT News 3 Sports is counting down the days until kickoff for your favorite team.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Countdown to Kickoff: Century Panthers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á what's the word? á kaleb and i have been out covering practice all over southeastern minnesota and north iowa for the last few weeks as we look ahead to saturday's pigskin preview. we start with the century panthers who look to gain some ground this year and it all starts in the weight room./// just 10 days are left until that pigskin gets launched into the air for the first time this season. the panthers are coming off a five and four season á but face a rough first few games. they'll travel to owatonna on opening night and then plays host to mankato west on september sixth. the big thing for the panthers this year is that they're tired of settling and the senior class wants to do something about it. according to senior right tackle á jack jensen á the weight room is a great place to begin á and he has the results to prove the importance.xxx oh it's important you know as a freshman i came in as 6á2 and 170 now i'm 6á4 and 250. bill our trainer is really good at what he does. just like any other team we just have to do our thing á we just have to go out there work together and we can go out there and win.
