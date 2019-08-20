Speech to Text for MN DFL's Hands Off Our Healthcare Tour

continuing coverage first tonight we bring you the latest as local dáfálers are expressing concerns about congressman jim hagedorn's health care agenda. hagedorn is home in southeastern minnesota on congressional recess... just yesterday á he and louisiana congressman steve scalise visited the mayo clinic. today á while hagedorn is in the area á the democratic farmer labor party's "hands off our health care tour" stopped in rochester. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there á she joins us live. katie á george á local dfláers gathered here at the olmsted county dfl office as part of the "hands off our health care tour"... calling for hagedorn to keep his hands off of health care legislation. among their concerns are drug prices and people with preá existing conditions. "if jim hagedorn did not touch the issue of health care again, that would be a benefit to our state because it would mean one less republican congressman who is trying to make prescription drug prices more expensive, one less congressman who is trying to undermine the affordable care act, and one less republican congressman who is going after folks with preá existing conditions." at the minnesota democratic farmer labor party's "hands off our health care tour"'s stop in rochester á people expressed concern about congressman jim hagedorn's health care agenda... especially his stance on the affordable care act. "the affordable care act which minnesota implemented fully is not a perfect law but it has helped many minnesotans get coverage and be able to more importantly have health care that they need and deserve. congressman hagedorn tries at every turn to roll back the law." diane hanson is a breast cancer survivor á who fears losing her health insurance if the aácáa is repealed... and keith mclain has cystic fibrosis and is a double lung transplant recipient. "he has said that we have to repeal the affordable care act. this fills me with dread. none of the republican plans to protect with people with preáexisting conditions offer the protections we have now." "i'm hopeful about my future if people like jim hagedorn do keep their hands off and do understand that there's many minnesotans who require these things to go back and be the people they want to be out in society" amy á george á i reached out reached out to congressman hagedorn á and he gave me this statement á in part: "i will continue to support solutions to encourage transparency and spur competition to ensure timely, quality medical care and help drive down the cost of health care and protect those with expensive, preáexisting medical needs." live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the dfl's tour made a stop in winona this afternoon á and is headed to mankato tomorrow.