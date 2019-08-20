Speech to Text for Dodge County Wind Farm concerns

a wind farm project could get underway in dodge county... but concerns with a transmission line are delaying the process. on the scene káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox went to the public hearing... and has the latest. reporter: here at kasson mantorville high school community members are giving their input on a wind farm project and the growing problems impacting their community. they're also raising the concern for keeping major projects local. vo:a room full of concerned residents waiting to learn more about a wind farm coming to their community. nat: some of those jobs aren't going to those same folks. vo:the state department of commerce released their draft of the environmental impact statement... for public comment. the study takes a look at the dodge county wind project. the developers filed a request to withdraw the application for permits on a transmission line due to high cost. representative s were there to talk about changes on the project... the session quickly changed from updates on the wind farm to outsourcing jobs. sot: this should be built and maintained and run by union qualified people. vo:lucas franco is the research manager at the laboreres international union of north america. he says he's working to ensure companies hire local. sot: local workers spend about four times more money than the average non local worker. when you add that up to 100, 150,200 construction those differences can be enoronmus for the regional economy. vo:representat ives listened to concerns from residents and say they were here to discuss project changes and updates. for franco it's about growing organizers say they'll continue to voice their concerns at public meetings.