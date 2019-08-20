Speech to Text for Tattoo Warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warning-vo-6 public health officials are warning people before they get inked... make sure the facility is licensed. tat warn-vo-1 lowerthird2line:research tattoo shop before you get inked mason city, ia the cerro gordo county department of public health says its received reports and complaints about unlicensed tattoo facilities and artists in the area. public health employees say you should get tested for h-i- v... as well as hepatitis b and c if you got a tattoo or body piercing from an unlicensed artist because those pathogens could be spread between clients if the instruments are not properly sterilized. brad duckert, who owns river city tattoo company says legitimate tattoo parlors are heavily regulated by the state. xxx tattoo warning-sot-1 tattoo warning-sot-2 regulating isn't the issue. the issue is people doing it out of their homes with no training, not knowing what they're doing, not knowing that a bad needle or a reused needle could pass a communicable disease, you know hiv at the worst, but all sorts of different things. duckert also says his artists go through one to two year apprenticeships and the bulk of the training is focused on keeping things sanitary for customers. /