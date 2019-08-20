Clear

Back to School Sleep

We're talking to a pediatrician about the importance of sleep as students approach the next school year

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

school sleep-vo-3 is a good night's sleep on your child's back to school list? pediatric sleep experts say that can be cruical to your childs learning. btss-vo-1 lowerthird2line:back to school sleep albert lea, mn pediatrician vijay venugopaul says a lack of sleep can make children sick. the doc says as school kicks into high gear getting your children into a routine is key. btss-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. vijay venugopal pediatrician "sleep hygine is the most important thing, whether that is reading a story or just keeping away electonics for about a least an hour before bed time." the doctor says lights from electronics tend to keep the kids awake. he recommends 9 hours of sleep. and stresses the routine has to be consistant... which means no late night weekends. new row 1 jenna
