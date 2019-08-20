Speech to Text for Police Investigate Vandalism

church vandalism-stngr-2 vandals hit albert lea hard monday morning. now police need your help finding those responsible. kimt new news 3's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea with the details. xxx back to school-lintro-2 amy i'm standing off of marshall street and if you look right behind me you see the graffiti. its all along this block. residents here are disappointed. xxx church vandalism-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:police investigate vandalism albert lea, mn cg: police looking into vandalism cases/ albert lea, mn from symbols to profanities business, homes and even a church have been defaced. "nats: "there's one that says slayer, f 12, a star symbol and drink." cassi benson works at this hair salon. she was confronted by the graffiti yesterday morning as she was coming into work. church vandalism-lpkg-3 cg: cassi benson/ albert lea, mn "i came down the hill and i noticed it said slayer on the wall here and kindn of came around the building and i saw there was more graffiti." church vandalism-lpkg-4 cg: police looking into vandalism cases/ albert lea, mn but this isnt the first time vandals have struck. nats police "for albert lea spray painting is a reoccuring issue." deputy chief darren hanson with the albert lea police department says some businesses have been hit as many as 3 times. church vandalism-lpkg-7 cg: deputy chief darren hanson/ albert lea police department "they have been out a couple different nights the way it looks so it does seem like they did it one night they got away with it so they are gonna do it again. church vandalism-lpkg-6 cg: police looking into vandalism cases/ albert lea, mn for benson, the disrespect is troubling. "it's upsetting very disrespectful to our community. " back to school-ltag-2 police would like the public to stay vigiliant. if you see anyone toting around paint, they could be the culprit. reporting live from rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha police say they have some leads and are currently reviewing surviellence video in the area. /