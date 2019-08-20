Speech to Text for Planned Parenthood Withdraws From Title X

planned parenthood is withdrawing from the federal title ten family planning program. this will impact the funding of rochester's planned parenthood office. title x funding-vo-1 title x funding-vo-2 paula hardin has endometriosis and has relied on planned parenthood for birth control. a contraceptive helps her manage the pain of her disorder. recently - the trump administration created a new rule that prohibits title ten grantees from providing or referring patients for abortion except in cases of rape - incest - or medical emergency. planned parenthood is opting out of title 10 rather than complying wi this rule. hardin is concerned about how this will impact women.xxx title x funding-sot-1 title x funding-sot-2 i really wouldn't be here if it weren't for planned parenthood and all the other people i know all say the same thing. they all needed that care despite this loss of title ten funding - the rochester office is still open and seeing patients. a federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule - but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement. / vaping