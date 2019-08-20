Clear

Planned Parenthood Withdraws From Title X

Planned Parenthood is withdrawing from the federal title ten family planning program. This will impact the funding of Rochester's planned parenthood office. The Trump Administration created a new rule that prohibits title ten grantees from providing or referring patients for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency. Planned Parenthood is opting out of title ten rather than complying with this rule.

planned parenthood is withdrawing from the federal title ten family planning program. this will impact the funding of rochester's planned parenthood office. title x funding-vo-1 title x funding-vo-2 paula hardin has endometriosis and has relied on planned parenthood for birth control. a contraceptive helps her manage the pain of her disorder. recently - the trump administration created a new rule that prohibits title ten grantees from providing or referring patients for abortion except in cases of rape - incest - or medical emergency. planned parenthood is opting out of title 10 rather than complying wi this rule. hardin is concerned about how this will impact women.xxx title x funding-sot-1 title x funding-sot-2 i really wouldn't be here if it weren't for planned parenthood and all the other people i know all say the same thing. they all needed that care despite this loss of title ten funding - the rochester office is still open and seeing patients. a federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule - but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement. / vaping
