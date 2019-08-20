Speech to Text for Chateau Theatre Enters New Phase

chateau theatre-set up-3 new at four this afternoon - the chateau theatre is entering a new phase to make the historic building a cultural desintation. chateau theatre-set up-1 chateau theatre-set up-2 back in may...rochester city council voted to forward with "exhibits development group" or "e-d-g" to operate the historic theatre. "e-d-g" was chosen over two other companies because council members say they believe the company will bring something unique by using the theatre for exhibits... similar to a museum. today the group held a sneak peak into their vision of the theater. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live downtown with the latest...jeremia h.xxx chateau theatre-lintro-2 amy - being here downtown you can just feel the energy. they want to create a cultural hub here. there's new businesses popping up like this coffee shop and this new jamaican resturant. while you grab a drink and something to eat...they also want you to be able to come here and enjoy a show.xxx chateau theatre-llmpkg-1 chateau theatre-llmpkg-2 it's a historic bulding...constr ucted in the 1920's. now it's getting a modern update. crews have been working to give the old abandon chateau a new purpose. taking over operations will be exhibits development group. amy noble seitz is the founder and says the building will be a rotating exhibit of art, science and culture. sot: nothing will be permanent. nothing will be permanent. chateau theatre-llmpkg-3 vo:the inside the theatre is open to possibilites...ka rli mcelroy works for rochester downtown alliance. she says this blank canvas is what the med city needs. chateau theatre-llmpkg-5 sot: it's going to add a lot more life just to this space just a new kind of fresh flavor for what people can expect to see when they come downtown. / chateau theatre-ltag-2 e-d-g say their they'll be working with the city of rochester and local cultural groups is to utilize chateau year-round. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah, e-d-g is already holding listening sessions in the community and reaching out to local arts organizations to host events at chateau. / there