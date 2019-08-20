Speech to Text for Joice Library gets State funding

in just a few weeks - it will be one year since the town of joice lost their library and community center to a fire. now the city is receiving a nice chunk of change towards rebuilding. on the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx joice library-llminipkg-1 joice library-llminipkg-2 across the street from where i'm standing will be the new site of the joice public library. the city's been working diligently to get the funds for rebuilding here as well as a community center a few doors down. now the state's stepping in with money to help rebuild. lowerthird2line:state grants money for library reconstruction joice, ia instead of building on the site of the old library - the city bought this piece of land to serve as the library's new home. the cost of the 2 new buildings - an estimated 1 point 9 million - but the enhance iowa board is chipping in a little over 340 thousand towards the project. city council member ron miller vividly remembers the day the library burned down. with the amount of money - and books - being raised - he's looking forward to when shovels are in the ground. lowerthird2line:ron miller joice city council "i just wish it could start this fall, but according to our engineer, we'd be better off waiting until january letting in for spring construction." in joice - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / joice was one of 9 communities in the state that received community attraction and tourism grants for various projects ranging from pickleball courts to a museum relocation.