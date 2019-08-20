Speech to Text for New Location for Rochester Warming Center

continuing coverage on the plans to add a warming shelter in rochester. late last night, city council changed course. for the past few weeks, we've been telling you about how the idea (was to renovate the former "silver lake fire station" to house the homeless during the winter... but now, there's a new plan. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. annalisa? good morning, tyler and arielle. after a good amount of discussion, city leaders decided it would be better to have a warming shelter closer to downtown... at this strip mall right across from the government center on 4th street. another reason for the switch, is because city leaders got a good amount of push back from citizens about having the homeless housed near silver lake park. to renovate the new strip mall space, the city will commit 100á thousand dollars, with a goal of the warming shelter being ready by december. city leaders say numbers show there were roughly 2áthousand homeless people living in olmsted county last year... and that this location makes "i think this is a great location for a few reasons, one i think its proximity to downtown, so its near the services of our vulnerable residents utilize everyday. it makes the transportatio n issue a lot easier when they have limited mobility." again, the city agreed to fund 100áthousand dollars á which is about a third of the costs for the warming center to operate. we've also learned that "catholic charities" will oversee its operations. annalisa thanks. we'll continue to cover this project as it continues to gain momentum. so stay with kimt news 3 for updates. a