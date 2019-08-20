Clear

Last Safe City Nights

Rochester Police Department is holding the last of six Safe City Nights events.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Last Safe City Nights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

accidents were wearing after a successful launch... tonight is the last night the rochester police department will be holding "safe city nights". káiámát news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live with a look at tonight's event. annalisa? tyler... arielle... earlier this summer the rochester police department started "safe city nights to help introduce people to their local department. well tonight is the last one. it'll be held tonight at harriett bishop elementary school from 6 to 8 p.m. each of rochester's six wards has hosted it's own event throughout the summer. each one offers free food and games for families. it's all a part of a new initiative to connect the community to it's local police department. now the rochester city annalisa, thank you. and again if you want to attend tonight's event. it starts at 6 at harriett bishop elementary school. two
