Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - 5:30AM Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 7 am this tuesday morning across portions of north iowa. storms have continued to build through the early morning hours carrying reports of large hail, heavy rain, and strong gusts near 60 mph. an isolated and brief tornado event cannot be ruled out at this time á be ready for anything. storms will continue moving east southeast through the morning. by the afternoon, isolated chances for showers and storms linger around partly to mostly cloudy skies. temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s today thanks to the advancing warm front responsible for the storm activity. a cold front to the north will pass and cool us down for the remainder of the week. for wednesday through the next week, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. today: storms through the morning/partly to mostly cloudy highs: mid to upper 80s winds: sse 5á10 mph tonight: