CTK: St. Charles

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

can you smell it? it smells like football season is just around the corner. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now á kaleb á how many more are left until kickoff? each weekday we are heading to high schools across both states, talking to players and coaches as we gear up for the upcoming football season. today we stopped by st. charles to see how the saints are preparing for this season.// the saints come marching into the 2019 season with confidence. st. charles finished last year with a 6á3 record and doubled their win total from the season prior. the saints won their first six games of the campaign, defeating teams like dover eyota and cannon falls. but after the winning streak á they lost their last three and fell to triton in the section tournament. but with the improvement, it added new found confidence for the group. the community is taking notice as well and they're out to prove that last season was no fluke.xxx "the effort was there by everyone, and we just wanted to win. it's been a while since we won a playoff game so we're looking to do that this year, win a few of them." "all the kids are like huh, maybe i don't really want to go out for football this year. they see we have a good season and maybe i do want to go out, maybe i can be a part of something successful." this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. be sure to mark your calendars for this káiámát news three
