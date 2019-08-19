Clear

CTK: Chatfield

CTK: Chatfield

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

gophers are coming off an eight and three season á but took a big hit with losing 14 seniors. however á the gophers are looking at the positives á returning the offensive and defensive line as well as the tight end and quarterback positions. as chatfield prepares to open the season against páeám á they're not taking practice lightly this week.xxx we did a lot of conditioning this morning we kind of eased into into it the first week and then we've really been hitting it hard the last few days. we've just got to keep people motivated. you know a lot of times when you have a good year people fall off. just keeping people motivated á getting them in the weight room you know holding them accountable. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. save the date for this káiámát news three special you don't want to
