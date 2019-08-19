Speech to Text for CTK: Dover-Eyota

the start of the season./// each day we're heading out and talking to players and coaches across north iowa and southeastern minnesota as we prepare for saturday's pigskin preview. our next stop is in eyota, where there has been plenty of changes for the eagles.// brett vesel takes over as the new man in charge at doveráeyota. he's looking to continue the success the eagles built off of last season, which saw the team fall in the section championship game to lourdes. it was their best season in more than a decade but vesel is focusing on this year with a new staff in place. a large chunk of seniors graduated including star wide receiver jack studer, who set program record in receiving yardage á but they have six foot eight senior brady williams back to lead the offense for another year. the players that return said that with coach vesel at the helm, it's been great so far.xxx "it's going awesome i think, he's done so much for the program in the summer with the camps and stuff like that, i think he's doing a great job. it brings a lot more energy i'd say to practice. last year was kind of like not very pushy and stuff. now we're running all over and it definitely pushes us more in practice i'd say." meanwhile á the chatfield