Warming center has a new location

coverage tonight... after pushback from concerned rochester citizens á the city is moving the location of a new warming shelter. before tonight á the new shelter was supposed to go here á in the old silver lake fire station. but now á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out why the council has had a change of heart. she joins us live from the new location á isabella? live katie and george á the new warming center will go here á right across the street from the olmsted county government center. the numbers show it's more than needed. there were almost 2á thousand homeless people living in the county last year. á the city will commit 100á thousand dollars to make this space a warming center... hopefully by december. the mayor and members of city council say.it's time. xxx the city is all in now on using this space... rather than this one as a warming shelter. the county too is all in. "first and foremost we know with winter, we know we have vulnerable residents. we need to keep them safe, we want to be able to allow our clients that we serve the opportunity to get the services they need." mayor kim nortonááá touched by stories of heartbreakááá has been unrelenting in her efforts to help the homeless. "corey, who lives in a van, who still lives a van because he doesn't want to give up his whole check, in order to live in supportive housing, he has a nice check and he wants to be able to keep that to feed his cats and to buy food and to go to the doctor when he needs to." city council member mark bilderback concedes this move won't end homelessness á but calls it a good start. "they are people and need to be taken care of appropriately." so the approximate cost to fund the center will be between 260 to 280á thousand dollars. live in rochester.ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. catholic charities will oversee the warming center's operations./// new at ten new tonight at ten á rochester's