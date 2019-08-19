Clear

City beach enhancement project

Clear Lake's city council is taking steps toward making the project a reality.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

park will be getting a new look and some improved amemities. and tonight's city council vote brings it one step closer to reality. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in clear lake with the latest, nick? katie á george... earlier tonight á the clear lake city council voted unanimously to approve a public hearing on the project and if all goes according to plan, they hope to get started by the end of september.xxx jaime colsurd from clear lake brings her kids out to clear lake beach park almost every evening. she is glad the city is going to give the small park a big upgrade. "we actually think it's a really good idea because the current splash pad... its had some issues over the past couple of years and we think it just needs to be bigger anyway for the amount of people that come to clear lake." the first phase of the project, which will start in the fall, involves demolishing the restrooms and beefing up some of the water infrastructur e to the park. city councilman bennett smith describes what the park will be like when it is finished. "what that's going to do is really expand the splash pad area for kids and upgrade the entire area frankly with a new shaded area, new restrooms, new splash pad, and new landscaping and so on." bennett also hopes that improving the park will draw more young families to settle down in clear lake. "its really going to improve that area and i think people will really like it. it will be a great venue to bring your kids and enjoy the splash pad." the actual construction on the splash pad and the other park features won't begin until spring. over the winter, colsurd and her family will be eagerly anticipating the warm weather and a chance to have fun at the new and improved park. "we look forward to the new splash pad! its this first phase of the park improvements is projected to cost 230á thousand dollars. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the city is also planning to build a new pump shed on the site á which houses aereators used by iowa dánár./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow
