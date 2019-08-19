Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/19

Nelson's forecast includes storms and heat

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

come together overnight tonight into parts of iowa. a strong transport of moisture and a favorable trough will combine to produce rain, wind, and even isolated tornadoes. this will not impact most of the area, but there will be chances in the southern portions of the kimt viewing area. enough moisture and lift will run into tuesday which may lead to isolated showers and clouds. a lot of "ifs" for tuesday late and early wednesday with another disturbance and cold front. we may have to watch for some storms to develop. the rest of the work week appears quiet and cooler as daytime temperatures drop into the 70s. it'll feel more like fall again. tonight: slight chance of storms late lows: low 60s winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: storms early, then partly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: sw 5-10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: around 60 winds: nw 5-10 thanks chris. amy? /
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

