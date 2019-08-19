Speech to Text for Preventing car theft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight... over the past week, there have been at least three cars swiped in our area. two in rochester, and one in austin now, kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is learning how you can keep this from happening to you... spolier alertá lock your car doors! on the scene "when you park your car at a store or you're going grocery shopping do you lock it?" "yes." "i lock it when i'm running into stores or into any public place." "and when you're parking it in your garage or driveway, do you lock it?" "no." "when i'm in the driveway i never lock the car or in the garage either." darrel hilderbrant is the advanced crime prevention specialist with the rochester police department. "locking the car should be just like your safety seatbelt, just automatic." but residents in the med city say it's not a concern for them. "i just feel safer that things are okay and i try not to leave my purse in there but there are times where i'll leave my purse in there quick." that's exactly what you shouldn't do. <"keep everything out of sight in the car. keep the car completely stripped down so when they look in, they're just going to see seat and taht's it." the rochester police department says even something as simple as leaving your phone charger out is a welcome sign for criminals. you should also lock your car even when it's in the garage... and lock that garage door too. "if they get into the garage, no one will see them and theyd have free access to the vehicle then to really strip it and do some damage as well." you can pick up one of these crime prevention guides at the rochester law enforcement center and it has everything you need to know about one last trick from the police department is to never keep your garage door opener in your cará because your registration is also in there with your address on it, and if someone gets ahold of both the opener and your address... well, you know the rest.