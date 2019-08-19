Speech to Text for Med City Fire Rescue Training on Big Blue Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

come 9 o'clock this morning á mason city fire crews took to a mason city fishing spot to practice water rescue protocols. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx newsroom george and katie á crews are done for the day á but earlier this morning á it looked like a rescue scene. fortunately á no one drowned á but a crew from the mason city fire department got the chance to sharpen their rescue skills using a jet ski and boat. it's the latest in a series of tranings the department has done throughout the summer.xxx first á it was fighting a fire in a simulator. then á a swift water rescue using a rope and boat. today á it was a jet ski and boat on big blue lake. kate sainsei (sanásay) was one of those that took to the water. "it's always fun to go out and train especially going out on the water on a day like today. and who doesn't like going out on a jet ski?" because the department uses jet skis about once a year á it took some time to get the hang of it. "you're always thinking of what could be, what could happen. there's diving buoys out there so you're thinking about what's in the water, what could you hit, what you need to avoid." for logan hoiland á it's his first time using the jet ski in his one year with the department. throughout his time á he's been able to hone his skills. "a lot more confident than i would've been in the spring. it's always nice to get out in train, it's been a perfect summer for it, we've had good weather all year." and while it may not be an easy job á he couldn't imagine doing anything else. "it's one of those jobs, probably the only job i've ever had i wake up and don't lieutenant carl ginapp tells me that training lieutenant carl ginapp tells me that training doesn't stop when the weather gets cold á as crews will continue to train throughout the year. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thanks, alex. sainci (sanásee) has been with the department for 8 years á and has yet to use the boat in a rescue situation.///