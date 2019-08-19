Speech to Text for Gingerbread House Bakery Closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the landscape of downtown rochester is constantly changing. in the last few months - a new steakhouse opened up shop... and well-known staples like pannekoeken and welhaven music company relocated. at the same time - businesses like bakers square and travelers hotel shut down for good. business closes-vobp-1 business closes-stngr-3 now it's an end of an era for a local bakery. the gingerbread house bakery is closing its door after calling rochester home for decades. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live there now...jeremiah why are they closing? xxx that's right i'm inside the gingerbread house bakery where customers are greeted with a hello business closes-lintro-2 and this sign that says they're closing their doors next month after three tough years of business. it's a surprising shock to customers of this beloved mom and pop bakery. xxx business closes-lpkg-1 business closes-lpkg-3 vo:on the corner of broadway avenue and 11th street northeast sits a hidden gem. nat: how are you this morning vo:deb stevens greets costumers every morning at gingerbread house bakery with a smile and a sweet treat. nat: that's it? vo:she's called the bakery home for years. the pastry shop has gained national attention...setti ng a world record for baking the biggest gingerbread man in 20-12. the shop is as inviting as sitting at grandma's kitchen table. business closes-lpkg-4 sot: i love my costumers they come here everyday if god gets me up in the morning this my second best thing is to come here. business closes-lpkg-5 nat: bounding bread vo:the bakery has made fresh bread daily since the 19- 50's...a smell costumers can't get enough of. business closes-lpkg-6 sot: reminds me of that old feel and just the smell when you walk in it's reminisent of that. business closes-lpkg-7 vo:the last three years have been tough for owner michael william fish - he took over the business from his father in 20- 16. business closes-lpkg-8 sot: there was even a month that i had gone through 17 different employees it was really difficult finding good help. business closes-lpkg-9 vo:despite financial stressors michael says that's not why he's closing up shop. sot: it just came to a point around three weeks ago where i just feeling called to do a little bit more of the bakery business. i cant do what i felt called to do in this location and with the stuff that we have right now. business closes-lpkg-10 reporter: the shop here is decorated with antiques that are nearly 100 years old and the owners says he's considering selling some of those items. business closes-lpkg-11 vo:the news is leaving customers shocked. sot: i think it's sad they've been here for a very long time. sot: it's very disappointing. vo:it's the end of an era for deb who won't be able to greet her costumers with a smile. sot: talk to me about coming here when they were kids their parents or grand parents when bring them here when they were kids and now they bring their kids. business closes-ltag-2 the next step for the owner is unclear he says he may attempt to start a new company under a new name and model looking to help people through baking. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t news three. / thanks jeremiah. the owner says he's open to buyers looking to purchase and run the business. / still to come - a new