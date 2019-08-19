Clear

Medical Innovation Visit

Hagedorn gave Scalise a tour of Mayo Clinic

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Medical Innovation Visit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hagedorn scalise-stnger-2 today, congressmen jim hagedorn and house of representatives minority whip steve scalise are in the med city. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out what's drawing the two lawmakers to rochester. xxx hs-mpkgll-1 hagedorn scalise-mpkgll-2 for the fourth consecutive year, the mayo clinic has been named the best hospital in the nation. now- congressman jim hagedorn is showing off the hospital to another state leader. hagedorn scalise-mpkgll-3 louisiana representative steve scalise joined hagedorn today touring the mayo clinic. they toured some of the facilities where they are treating our wounded warriors. representative scalise says he can relate directly with those struggles and appreciates seeing the path that the mayo clinic is paving in the medical world. lowerthird2line:us rep. steve scalise (r) louisiana "after 9 surgeries after my shooting and liteally having to learn how to walk again, it brought back some memories good and bad but ultimately important memories because it's how i got to get better." hagedorn scalise-mpkgll-4 in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 live wx tease-wx wall-2 your full
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/19

Image

Preventing car theft

Image

Med City Fire Rescue Training on Big Blue Lake

Image

Gingerbread House Bakery Closing

Image

Medical Innovation Visit

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Deadly Month for Motorcyclists

Image

Drunk driving arrests serve as sobering reminder

Image

Forest City School District decides what to do with land

Image

FDA wants graphic labels on cigarette packs

Community Events