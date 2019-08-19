Speech to Text for Medical Innovation Visit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hagedorn scalise-stnger-2 today, congressmen jim hagedorn and house of representatives minority whip steve scalise are in the med city. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out what's drawing the two lawmakers to rochester. xxx hs-mpkgll-1 hagedorn scalise-mpkgll-2 for the fourth consecutive year, the mayo clinic has been named the best hospital in the nation. now- congressman jim hagedorn is showing off the hospital to another state leader. hagedorn scalise-mpkgll-3 louisiana representative steve scalise joined hagedorn today touring the mayo clinic. they toured some of the facilities where they are treating our wounded warriors. representative scalise says he can relate directly with those struggles and appreciates seeing the path that the mayo clinic is paving in the medical world. lowerthird2line:us rep. steve scalise (r) louisiana "after 9 surgeries after my shooting and liteally having to learn how to walk again, it brought back some memories good and bad but ultimately important memories because it's how i got to get better." hagedorn scalise-mpkgll-4 in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 live wx tease-wx wall-2 your full