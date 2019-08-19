Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson cranks the weather in

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this monday afternoon. it's a beautiful start to the week. it's a great day to get outside and enjoy this weather. / it was a bit cooler when we stepped out the door this morning. i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris what are you tracking for the rest of the week? / first look at wx-main-4 tonight: slight chance of storms late lows: low 60s winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: storms early, then partly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: sw 5-10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: around 60 winds: nw 5-10
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/19

Image

Preventing car theft

Image

Med City Fire Rescue Training on Big Blue Lake

Image

Gingerbread House Bakery Closing

Image

Medical Innovation Visit

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Deadly Month for Motorcyclists

Image

Drunk driving arrests serve as sobering reminder

Image

Forest City School District decides what to do with land

Image

FDA wants graphic labels on cigarette packs

Community Events