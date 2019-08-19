Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this monday afternoon. it's a beautiful start to the week. it's a great day to get outside and enjoy this weather. / it was a bit cooler when we stepped out the door this morning. i'm joined now by kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris what are you tracking for the rest of the week? / first look at wx-main-4 tonight: slight chance of storms late lows: low 60s winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: storms early, then partly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: sw 5-10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: around 60 winds: nw 5-10