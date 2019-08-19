Speech to Text for Deadly Month for Motorcyclists

/ moto fatal-stngr-2 it's a grim fact from the iowa department of transportation ... august is the deadliest month for motorcyclists. kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live now in mason city with more - nick? xxx moto fatal-lintro-2 katie - since 2008, there have been 501 deaths involving bikers and their passengers here in iowa. about 100 of those happened during the month of august. with more riders enjoying the summer weather, drivers on four wheels should look twice for bikes like this one. xxx moto fatal-mpkg-1 moto fatal-mpkg-3 "a lot of people, like in august, that's right before fall comes in. they like to get out and get the last rides in and some trips and stuff before the weather gets too cold for them to ride." moto fatal-mpkg-5 curt clausen has sold his fair share of motorcycles as sales manager for mason city honda. he says bikers should wear a helmet and ride very defensively...an d clausen recommends drivers in cars and trucks pay extra attention during the summer months...keeping an eye out for motorcycles. "look twice before they go and make sure they're not on their phone or something because that seems to be a big problem anymore too with people texting all the time when they're driving. so it makes it even that much harder to spot a motorcycle coming down the road. moto fatal-ltag-2 i placed a call to minnesota's department of transportation to find out if that state sees an uptick in motorcycle deaths this month...but i haven't heard back yet. i did find their numbers from 2017. june and july appear to be the worst months for motorcycle deaths in minnesota. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. /