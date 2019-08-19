Clear
Drunk driving arrests serve as sobering reminder

Austin Police made three DWI arrests in just 18 minutes

a statewide d-w-i enforcement campaign is underway in minnesota. just last week - kimt news three's very own annalise johnson went behind the scenes - showing you exactly what happens if you get arrested for drunk driving. but despite ongoing enforcement and education about the consequences of drunk driving - not everyone is getting the message.xxx drunk driving arrests-vbox-1 drunk driving arrests-vbox-3 three d-wi arrests in just eighteen minutes. that's what happened in the overnight n austin. between 12:39 and 12: 57 this morning - three people were taken into custody for being intoxicated behind the wheel - which police say is very rare.xxx drunk driving arrests-sot-1 drunk driving arrests-sot-3 it's not that we wouldn't see three or more in an evening or a shift, but to have them within 18 minutes especially on a sunday night early monday morning is a little bit out of the ordinary. as annalise showed us last week - getting arrested for driving while intoxicated is a lengthy - costly - and often embarrassing process. the austin police department want to use these recent three arrests as a reminder that to not end up there - you should always plan for a sober ride home before you start drinking. /
