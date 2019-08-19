Clear
Forest City School District decides what to do with land

One of the options is to install solar panels on the land near the high school.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:25 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

a north iowa school district is looking to expand...not through another building but solar energy. school expansion-vo-1 lowerthird2line:district closing on land purchase forest city, ia the forest city school district is trying to decide what to do with the 17 acres of land next to the high schoool. one option would be to install test plots for the school's future farmers of america chapter to use. another is to install solar panels - which could save the district money on utility bills. superintendent darwin lehmann refers to a nearby wind turbine that already saves 30 to 40 percent annually on utilities. that's thanks to a recommendation from an instructor and student many years ago. with that much in savings - it could also allow another staff member in the budget.xxx school expansion-sot-1 lowerthird2line:darwin lehmann superintendent, forest city schools "a phenomenal decision made by the board in that point in time. we got a teacher that we can keep in our classroom on an annual basis because of those decisions, speaks volumes of what they did, and their proactiveness." the plan is still in very early stages. lehmann expects to have a report about their decision soon. the land will stay in the conservation reserve program c-r-p until 20-21.
