Speech to Text for FDA wants graphic labels on cigarette packs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cigarettes is a lot harder for people under 21...thanks to the new tobacco 21 ordinace. and now - the food and drug administration wants to put new warning labels on cigarette packs to try get people to not buy them. cigarette packs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fda wants graphic labels on cigarette packs kimt news 3 the change would now include color pictures like this on packs to warn consumers about the dangers cigarettes have on the body. the f-d-a says the current warnings on the side of cigarette packaging isn't noticable to smokers. communities including albert lea, austin and olmsted county all have tobacco 21 laws to stop young adults from picking up the habit. this push to deter people from smoking is something david carter wishes was in place when he was young.xxx cigarette packs-sot-1 lowerthird2line:david carter resident if i was a kid and even an adult you know that might make them quit and that's a good thing if this goes into effect it would be the first cigarette warning change since 19-84. the labels would also appear on tobacco ads. /