Fire investigation in Rochester

Here is what we know on a Sunday fire.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 8:27 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 8:27 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Fire investigation in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new on db new on daybreak á an investigation's underway after a fire broke out underneath a rochester bridge. according to the fire department... several reports came in sunday evening just before 8 about a large plume of black smoke. it happened in this area... near an intersection just down the road from the silver lake swimming pool. the fire was put out quickly. the smoke got so thick the fire department actually used fans to help clear it out so firefighters could see to work. no one was injured... but there's smoke and fire damage underneath the brdige. the cause is not known and is under investigation.///
