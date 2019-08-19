Speech to Text for Fire investigation in Rochester

new on db new on daybreak á an investigation's underway after a fire broke out underneath a rochester bridge. according to the fire department... several reports came in sunday evening just before 8 about a large plume of black smoke. it happened in this area... near an intersection just down the road from the silver lake swimming pool. the fire was put out quickly. the smoke got so thick the fire department actually used fans to help clear it out so firefighters could see to work. no one was injured... but there's smoke and fire damage underneath the brdige. the cause is not known and is under investigation.///