Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a wonderful monday heads our way to start off the work week, complete with sunny skies and temps a few degrees above the daily norm. high pressure has planted itself nearly center of our area, which will help keep things dry and sunny through the day. as that high continues to move eastward, it will allow for an interesting system to set up which could bring us more showers and storms early morning tuesday and into the afternoon. a warm front will be moving up from the south tonight, warming temps into the mid to upper 80s for tuesday (alongside more moisture), before a cold front passes from the north. the combination will deliver the chance for potential storms during the afternoon hours. after the fronts make their move, a fallá like week sets up before us. temperatures will climb into the middle 70s both wednesday and thursday under partly sunny skies. temps will slowly recover by the weekend. both saturday and sunday will hover near 80 with partly sunny skies. today: mostly sunny highs:
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

