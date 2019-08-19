Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

on this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a wonderful monday heads our way to start off the work week, complete with sunny skies and temps a few degrees above the daily norm. high pressure has planted itself nearly center of our area, which will help keep things dry and sunny through the day. as that high continues to move eastward, it will allow for an interesting system to set up which could bring us more showers and storms early morning tuesday and into the afternoon. a warm front will be moving up from the south tonight, warming temps into the mid to upper 80s for tuesday (alongside more moisture), before a cold front passes from the north. the combination will deliver the chance for potential storms during the afternoon hours. after the fronts make their move, a fallá like week sets up before us. temperatures will climb into the middle 70s both wednesday and thursday under partly sunny skies. temps will slowly recover by the weekend. both saturday and sunday will hover near 80 with partly sunny skies. today: mostly sunny highs: