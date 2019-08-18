Clear

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

The weekend event brings thousands of people to town and all the proceeds go back to Oronoco.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the gold rush. no á we're not about to go on oregon trail... but rather to a community right here in southeast minnesota. we're talking about oronoco's "gold rush days." the city closed down blocks for vendors to sell and for people across the country to come and shop for antiques. the weekend event brings about 20á thousand people to town... and all the proceeds go back to oronoco. volunteers dana bergner and lori novak tell us any proceeds made help support different parts of the community like the fire department, vá fáw and fireworks on the fourth of july. and that's (why they are helping put the big weekend on.xxx a lot of what we love about living in this community is provided by downtown oronoco gold rush days. it's my favorite event obviously of the year. and i'm just happy to give back to the community. this is
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
A beautiful week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Image

Mason City Pride gets underway

Image

Kingsland school district's new tax referendum

Community Events