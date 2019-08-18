Speech to Text for Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tough variable for farmers this summer. today á an annual tractor ride is allowing them to enjoy what they do stressá free. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joined in on part of the ride and shows us how it brings farmers of all generations together while helping a good cause.xxx engine from pine island, to kasson and back... tractor, after tractor... after tractor covered 35 miles in the annual ride. take a look behind me, i'm surrounded by tractors. that's because 146 tractors participated in today's ride. one of the farmers participating, for his fifth year, is dan lubahn. some of these tractors that haven't been run for a year, you hear a funny tick, and then you're like oh jeez i hope i make it. and most did make it to the lunch at the fairgrounds... which benefits the pine island lion's club. in addition to riding for a good cause, lubahn says the day is a good way for farmers to share stories and connect with one another, during hard times for the industry. it lifts our spirits. you know we're all kind of in the same bunch, whether you're retired or not. they've all had hard times and just to see the farmers who've had the hard times, they're still here and they're still enjoying the ag industry. it's good. local law enforcement also helped out to make sure the long ride stayed safe. if you missed this year, next year's ride is already in the works. it's set to happen on the third sunday of august next year. since it will be the 15th year, we're told it's going to be even bigger and better than