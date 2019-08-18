Speech to Text for Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

might become an annual the iowa trolley park is picking up the pieces after finding property damage over the weekend. and now á they're asking for your help in order to make repairs. here's a look at the damage. those in charge of the park first noticed broken windows on the train depot... and damage to a 19á47 san francisco trolley car á as well as a vehicle that was being stored for a volunteer. stan gentry with the park says it's expensive to replace all of the broken windows á as the park operates on a limited budget.xxx "we're talking about 200 dollars a window i'm sure, and the pcc car we may not even be able to replace those as original." if you are interested in donating á we have a link on how to do so on our website