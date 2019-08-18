Clear

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

The Iowa Trolley Park is picking up the pieces after finding property damage over the weekend.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

might become an annual the iowa trolley park is picking up the pieces after finding property damage over the weekend. and now á they're asking for your help in order to make repairs. here's a look at the damage. those in charge of the park first noticed broken windows on the train depot... and damage to a 19á47 san francisco trolley car á as well as a vehicle that was being stored for a volunteer. stan gentry with the park says it's expensive to replace all of the broken windows á as the park operates on a limited budget.xxx "we're talking about 200 dollars a window i'm sure, and the pcc car we may not even be able to replace those as original." if you are interested in donating á we have a link on how to do so on our website
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
A beautiful week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Image

Mason City Pride gets underway

Image

Kingsland school district's new tax referendum

Community Events