Speech to Text for Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

the near future./// even weeks after devastating flooding... oxbow park and and zollman zoo in byron are (still trying to recover. today á community members are helping out.xxx music guitarist michael hardwick takes his kids to oxbow and says he was devastated when he saw images like this... of flood waters overtaking the zoo. he knew he needed to help and set up a benefit concert with all the proceeds going to the zoo. he hopes it not only helps them get back on their feet, but also bring more business to what he calls a "hidden basically what i'm trying to do is bring awareness to the zoo and the park because it's an awesome facility. it's a great place to bring families. about 100 people came out to the benefit concert today. hardwick says it was so successful, it