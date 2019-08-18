Clear

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

The fundraiser hopes to help Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo get back on their feet after flooding.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the near future./// even weeks after devastating flooding... oxbow park and and zollman zoo in byron are (still trying to recover. today á community members are helping out.xxx music guitarist michael hardwick takes his kids to oxbow and says he was devastated when he saw images like this... of flood waters overtaking the zoo. he knew he needed to help and set up a benefit concert with all the proceeds going to the zoo. he hopes it not only helps them get back on their feet, but also bring more business to what he calls a "hidden basically what i'm trying to do is bring awareness to the zoo and the park because it's an awesome facility. it's a great place to bring families. about 100 people came out to the benefit concert today. hardwick says it was so successful, it
