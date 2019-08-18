Speech to Text for Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

even with summer dwindling away... the weather is still nice enough to be out on the water. it's always important to remember safety... and now the clear lake fire department has a new tool to work with when making water rescues. kimt news 3's alex jirgens shows us how their new under water drone will help them save lives.xxx the clear lake fire department has a new tool when it comes to water rescues. i got to hop on the department's boat to find out how it works. just a few weeks ago á the clear lake fire department purchased new sonar equipment. this weekend á crews are getting hands on training on how to use it. "having pretty good luck with it today, and everything we've thrown in the water we've been able to find." mike meester is part of the small group that's being trained today. they're retrieving a buoy from the depths of clear lake. on the boat á they also have monitors that can observe exactly what's going on. "it has a manipulating arm on the end like a claw so that we can go down and grab on to say an individual's piece of clothing, and we can retrieve them with the drone or use it as an anchor point for a dive team to follow." dave phillips is the one doing the teaching. he trains agencies in the uás and even overseas. for a crew that's never had a remotely operated vehicle á he says the clear lake firemen are picking up quick. "they're able to do a wide area search with their side scan by putting a target on the bottom and then fly the vehicle down to the object, grab onto it and retrieve it. and that's without any surface or shore orientation." for first responders á it's equipment like this that help them save lives. "even in a drowning scenario, if we can be on the scene soon enough, we can conceivably be in a position to do life saving measures." the department is planning another training session for other firefighters