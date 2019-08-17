Speech to Text for Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

suffering with a critical illness, the make a wish foundation grants them one last wish, making some dreams come true. but making dreams become a reality takes money... and people in our area are stepping up to help. the annual make a wish ride raises money to make those dreams a reality. riders met in mason city this morning before heading out on the open road through north iowa, to eventually end up in clear lake. riders checked in to 5 different stops along the route and have the chance to take part in a raffle. biker mike heggtvedt (hegávett) tells us why he's joined in on the fundraising ride for so many years.// "we have an opportunity to get some kids on a trip that they may never be able to take again, and it's interesting to hear what some of them want for a trip. the other part of it is the comraderie with the other bikers." funds raised from each ride can cover an average about 2