Speech to Text for Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

the united states alone á there are nearly 2 million people living with limb loss. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there today as people in rochester raised funds for people in need of prosthetics and orthotic braces locally (and globally. here at willow creek golf course, people are taking a swing for the limb lab foundation's annual charity golf tournament. they're raising money for people both here in rochester and all over the world to be fitted with custom prosthetics and orthotics for free or at low cost. nat: golf swings hunter gifford and rusheka goodhall are perfect examples of how limb lab and this golf tournament help people locally (and internationally . "i was very sick. i had a type of bone cancer called á" hunter accidentally lost his leg braces at a rochester park. "my mom and dad had a long talk with me about my braces about responsibility. i learned that's something i did not have." the braces were only a few weeks old á so insurance wouldn't pay for new ones... that's when limb lab stepped in to make him new ones for free. "i really like them. they work really well and i can run and play and do the stuff a normal kid can do. i can ride a bike, play sports, and i don't have to take them off to run and play." "we met rusheka when you were 6. and we made her her very first prosthesis. she had an amputation when she was 3." rusheka came to rochester all the way from jamaica. just a few days ago á she was fitted with her second prosthetic leg from limb lab. nat: welcome to the stage, rusheka she outgrew her old one and clearly á she's loving her new leg. "thank you limb lab for everything you've done for us. i hope god bless you. i hope you do a lot more things for other persons and i hope they come true in life and thank you echo church. god bless you." in rochester annalise johnson nat kimt news 3 some familiar faces were also at the golf tournament. kimt news three is a sponsor of tournament, and our very own